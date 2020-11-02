Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL opened at $89.00 on Monday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

In related news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,416,996.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

