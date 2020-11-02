Banano Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $10,118.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001743 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00080809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00208574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00030135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.11 or 0.01179744 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007415 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,492,575 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,474,303 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.