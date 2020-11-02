Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €1.60 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €1.60 ($1.88) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.75 ($3.24) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.70 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.48 ($2.91).

Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

