Barclays Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) a €41.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DWS. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €36.45 ($42.89).

DWS opened at €29.16 ($34.30) on Thursday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a fifty-two week high of €39.99 ($47.05). The business has a 50-day moving average of €30.34 and a 200-day moving average of €31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.14.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

