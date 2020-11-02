Barclays Cuts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $145.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.39.

UPS stock opened at $157.11 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market cap of $135.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.36.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 206,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

