Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s current price.

LAWS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

LAWS traded up $1.69 on Monday, reaching $42.90. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,895. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $371.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lawson Products will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lawson Products news, SVP Matthew Jay Brown sold 1,713 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $70,130.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 321.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 30.7% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 2.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 11.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

