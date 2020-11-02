Basic Attention Token (BAT) Market Capitalization Tops $272.86 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $272.86 million and approximately $207.28 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00028546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $530.46 or 0.03939164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00225014 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00026173 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,486,368,945 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

