Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP lowered its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $25,912.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,381.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $77.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.00. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

