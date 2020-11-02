Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) versus Perspecta (OTCMKTS:PRSP) Critical Survey

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Beyond Commerce has a beta of 5.96, indicating that its share price is 496% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perspecta has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

79.5% of Perspecta shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Perspecta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Perspecta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce 16.10% -22.52% 10.53% Perspecta -15.76% 18.09% 5.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Beyond Commerce and Perspecta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Perspecta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Perspecta’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $5.05 million 0.71 -$5.47 million N/A N/A Perspecta $4.50 billion 0.65 -$676.00 million $2.05 8.90

Beyond Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perspecta.

Summary

Beyond Commerce beats Perspecta on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and the information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer experience management, discovery, business network, and analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in December 2008. Beyond Commerce, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities. It also provides cybersecurity solutions that predict attacks, respond to threats, ensure compliance, and protect data, applications, and infrastructure and endpoints. In addition, the company offers cloud computing and infrastructure services that enable customers maximize their private cloud, public cloud, and legacy infrastructure to transform, optimize, and secure their hybrid environments; and digital strategy and transformation services. Further, it provides digital workplace environment to enable government organizations, including secure devices, productivity and collaboration tools, and workplace support; integrated solutions; identification and authentication validation to government organizations through investigative and risk mitigation services, as well as enables to government identify and eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse through integrated data analysis, medical claims review, and investigation services. Additionally, the company enables customers design, manage, and integrate systems throughout the project life cycle. Perspecta Inc. is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

