Bitcoin Planet Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13,397.74 or 0.99490608 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00034419 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00491259 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.00683140 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00087749 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003379 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

