Bokf Na Acquires 19,986 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,619 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,137 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,774 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 39,336 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 10,755 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.35.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $86.43. The stock had a trading volume of 165,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,255,121. The stock has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.