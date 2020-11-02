Bokf Na Buys 104,430 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,430 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bokf Na owned approximately 7.18% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $61,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 180.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,436,000 after buying an additional 456,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 452,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,526,000 after buying an additional 189,405 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,343,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,765,000.

NYSEARCA:IWL traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,653. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.75.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

