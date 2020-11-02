Bokf Na Buys 34,201 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,462 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 34,201 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,581,552,000 after buying an additional 19,581,216 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Comcast by 59.3% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,111,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620,893 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $279,058,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Comcast by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,131,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 52.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,618,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $219,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 328,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,916,242. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $192.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

