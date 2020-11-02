Bokf Na Buys 492 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.95 on Monday, hitting $180.14. 41,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,385. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $210.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

