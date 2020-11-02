Bokf Na Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bokf Na cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,615 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 2,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.49 on Monday, hitting $308.63. The company had a trading volume of 55,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $335.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.33 and a 200-day moving average of $303.02.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,372,099 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

