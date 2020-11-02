Bokf Na Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,226 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $25,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,161 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 23,308 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 60,457 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 22,976 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.29.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $683,911.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $18,352,259 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.27. 102,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,045,616. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $114.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.34. The stock has a market cap of $186.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.