Bokf Na Has $14.02 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,578 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,673 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 20.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,619. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,376 shares of company stock valued at $17,804,418 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $451.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $485.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.13. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $214.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

