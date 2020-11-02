Bokf Na Has $14.14 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bokf Na increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 786,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 108,983 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $14,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 405,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,689,764. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

