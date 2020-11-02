Bokf Na Has $15.18 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Bokf Na increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $15,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 6.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 233,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,111,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.18. 37,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,511. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.28.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.19.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.