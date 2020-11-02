Bokf Na Has $16.55 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,805 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.82. The stock had a trading volume of 91,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,676,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $188.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $131.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 791,319 shares of company stock valued at $98,440,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

