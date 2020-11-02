Bokf Na Has $18.01 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,656 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $18,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,849,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,434 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in salesforce.com by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,277,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $420,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,882 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,008,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,138,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,078 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.94.

salesforce.com stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $235.47. The company had a trading volume of 84,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,946,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.21. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $211.37 billion, a PE ratio of 91.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.91, for a total transaction of $2,836,447.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,018,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,630,652.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total value of $1,033,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,735,727.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 736,209 shares of company stock worth $176,192,013. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

