Bokf Na Has $27.05 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bokf Na lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in 3M were worth $27,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,114,829,000 after purchasing an additional 910,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,092,042,000 after acquiring an additional 554,002 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 9,250.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 3M by 28.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,645,000 after acquiring an additional 777,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 28.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,355,000 after acquiring an additional 659,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $2.24 on Monday, reaching $162.20. The company had a trading volume of 40,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,423. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.31.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

