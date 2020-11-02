Bokf Na Has $34.61 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,896 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.8% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $34,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,368,000 after buying an additional 4,967,185 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,298 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $700,435,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,876 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $271.41. 1,257,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,492,230. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $303.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

