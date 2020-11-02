Bokf Na Has $352.67 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bokf Na boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,884,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,570 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 7.7% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bokf Na owned approximately 1.54% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $352,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 264,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,163. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $199.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.07 and a 200 day moving average of $177.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

