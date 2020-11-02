Bokf Na Has $37.59 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bokf Na raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,166,000 after buying an additional 585,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after acquiring an additional 340,937 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Alphabet by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $930,532,000 after acquiring an additional 337,121 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after acquiring an additional 225,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 500,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $630,454,000 after acquiring an additional 141,341 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $27.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,648.51. 48,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,752. The company has a market cap of $1,102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,516.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,467.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,786.86.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

