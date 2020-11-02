Bokf Na Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,176 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $24,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 293,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 44,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.24. The company had a trading volume of 102,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,539,267. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $190.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

