Bokf Na Lowers Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.58.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $2,508,083.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,481. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,228 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.57, for a total value of $2,127,699.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,762 shares of company stock worth $8,427,740 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $4.45 on Monday, reaching $221.36. The stock had a trading volume of 35,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.73. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

