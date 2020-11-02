Bokf Na Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bokf Na grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,774 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $995,407,000 after acquiring an additional 206,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,804,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $547,148,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $347.00 price objective (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $7.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $364.99. 35,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,796. The stock has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $384.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $358.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

