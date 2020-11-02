Bokf Na Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bokf Na grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,872 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Target were worth $17,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Target by 78.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $832,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,398 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 203.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,349,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,534 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1,078.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 240.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,363,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,565,000 after purchasing an additional 963,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. DA Davidson began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.84. 32,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,995,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $167.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $4,357,140.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,422. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

