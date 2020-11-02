Bokf Na Sells 23,682 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,682 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $6.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.55. 114,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.65 and a 200 day moving average of $152.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 44,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.61.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

