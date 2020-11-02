Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $31.00 at Piper Sandler

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Craig Hallum cut Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.62.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $32.02 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $924.10 million, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 4.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

