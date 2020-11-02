Bp Plc Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bp Plc lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,463 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 29,137 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,749,000 after purchasing an additional 295,585 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $835,488,000 after purchasing an additional 441,514 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,384,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,707,000 after buying an additional 231,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,313,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,286,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,361,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.33 and its 200-day moving average is $130.84. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $151.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $127,866,887 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

