Bp Plc Has $27.03 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bp Plc grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $27,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $340,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 753,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,726,000 after buying an additional 196,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $573,245.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,791 shares of company stock worth $23,440,921. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.49. 65,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,393,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

