Bp Plc Has $31.16 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bp Plc boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 57,398 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 0.8% of Bp Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $31,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after acquiring an additional 519,019 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,376,000 after acquiring an additional 362,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $861,553,000 after acquiring an additional 241,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $83,730,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $7.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $357.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $382.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

