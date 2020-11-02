Bp Plc Purchases 296,110 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Bp Plc lifted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 400.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,110 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,110 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $16,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Twitter by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 139,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 31.6% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 33.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.01. The stock had a trading volume of 629,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,712,455. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $269,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,135 shares of company stock worth $2,359,137. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Twitter from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.66.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

