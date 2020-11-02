Bp Plc Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bp Plc increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 237.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 334,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 235,224 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $27,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.69.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,237,707. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $94.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $11,871,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,628,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,004,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 383,635 shares of company stock valued at $30,798,346. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

