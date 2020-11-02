Bp Plc Raises Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bp Plc grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,990 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Shares of CB traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.21. The company had a trading volume of 42,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.