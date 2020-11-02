Bray Capital Advisors Acquires 531 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,735 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 262.6% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 110.8% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.32.

NYSE PANW traded up $2.20 on Monday, hitting $223.39. 16,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,599. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of -80.43 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $275.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.59 and a 200-day moving average of $235.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $323,981.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 105,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,713,587.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,756 shares of company stock worth $15,517,280. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

