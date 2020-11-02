Bray Capital Advisors Acquires 581 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,539,267. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $190.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $80.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.