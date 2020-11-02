Bray Capital Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 391.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,722,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708,102 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $401,852,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,692,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,470 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44,311.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,218,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,325,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475,808 shares in the last quarter.

IGSB stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.78. 12,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,376. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.58.

