Bray Capital Advisors Purchases 361 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after buying an additional 10,420,244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after buying an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,617,000 after buying an additional 354,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.22 on Monday, hitting $331.84. 186,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,793,076. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.28. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

