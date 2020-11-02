Bray Capital Advisors Purchases 365 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.1% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 64.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $999,994.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.69.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.23. The company had a trading volume of 98,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,902. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

