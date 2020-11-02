Bray Capital Advisors Purchases 40 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BP PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 7,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,625,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,288,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,403.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG traded up $4.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,627.15. 12,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,568. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,730.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,670.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $23.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,850.39.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

