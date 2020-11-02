Bray Capital Advisors Sells 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,786.86.

Shares of GOOG traded up $33.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,654.42. 67,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,752. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,516.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1,467.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

