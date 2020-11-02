Brokerages Anticipate Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.06). Acasti Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acasti Pharma.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACST. B. Riley lowered their target price on Acasti Pharma from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Acasti Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Aegis lowered Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.47.

Acasti Pharma stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. 39,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,325. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.89. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $3.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 252,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.28% of Acasti Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acasti Pharma (ACST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.