Brokerages Set CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) PT at $38.00

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

CIR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CIRCOR International from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 15.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International during the second quarter worth $3,427,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 1,148.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 13,510 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 27.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $46.79. The company has a market capitalization of $558.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $186.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

