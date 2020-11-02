Brokerages Set Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Target Price at $80.67

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

In other Envestnet news, Director Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $211,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,167.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 40,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $3,332,217.67. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 278,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,761,510.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,643 shares of company stock worth $5,784,217. 2.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Envestnet by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,115,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,100,000 after purchasing an additional 280,021 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 416,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,627,000 after acquiring an additional 258,205 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,336,000 after buying an additional 233,399 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,943,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the third quarter worth $7,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENV opened at $76.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.82 and a beta of 1.56. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.70 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

