Brokerages Set Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Target Price at $2.88

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.88.

SWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $2.67 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 95.17%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 29.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,233,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904,286 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 101.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,577,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 27.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,446 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 27.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,654,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 795,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,636,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 638,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

