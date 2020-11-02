Brokerages Set The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Price Target at $147.88

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.88.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

NYSE HSY opened at $137.46 on Friday. The Hershey has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.12.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hershey by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,923,000 after acquiring an additional 834,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Hershey by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,601,000 after acquiring an additional 686,698 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in The Hershey by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,341,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,796,000 after acquiring an additional 677,623 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in The Hershey by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 509,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,058,000 after acquiring an additional 347,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hershey by 353.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,069,000 after acquiring an additional 343,084 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

