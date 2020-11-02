Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BRKL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $756.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.73. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,915,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 145,044 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 491.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 112,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 93,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,589,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after purchasing an additional 82,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

